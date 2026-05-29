One Thing Stood Out Immediately at Buccaneers' First OTA

Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, started this week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they look to rebound from a season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Being on scene at OTAs, BucsGameday has gotten a first eye glimpse at the rookies joining the veterans for the first time this offseason, and one thing was incredibly noticeable early on, and something that Todd Bowles talked about this offseason — size.

Size Standing Out Early in OTAs

All offseason, Bowles, Jason Licht, and the rest of the staff have commented on the need to get bigger and more physical across the board. And from our vantage point at One Buc Place through the early phases of offseason training, it seems like they were able to accomplish their goals.

One thing stood out immediately at Bucs’ first day of OTAs.



The DL has added significant size.



A’Shawn Robinson helps that (6’3, 330), but it’s telling when Vita Vea and Yaya Diaby aren’t even there and the room still looks huge.



This unit flipped quickly over the offseason. pic.twitter.com/H2NMi6Mm3O — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) May 27, 2026

The video shows free agent acquisition, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, who is now listed on the Bucs' official team page as standing 6-3, 320 pounds.

He will be joined along the defensive line with fellow newcomers DT DeMonte Capehart, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad and OLB Rueben Bain Jr. to play alongside Bucs who have already been in the fold. That includes NT Vita Vea, DT Calijah Kancey, DT Elijah Roberts, OLB Yaya Diaby, OLB David Walker and OLB Anthony Nelson.

It's important to note that sites and sources vary when comparing the height and weight of players, so it wouldn't be wise to look too deeply into things, especially before the season begins. However, that is a lot of beef along the Bucs' defensive trenches.

Bucs' Defense At Forefront of Turnaround

The hope of the front office and coaching staff is that getting bigger with guys with a bit more of a meaner streak will lead to more physical play, and in turn help turn around a defense that struggled to stop much of anything last season.

Everything will start up front for the Bucs and then trickle back. However, it does appear that expectations of improved play will create higher pressure on those in the linebacker, cornerback, and safety rooms.

If the Bucs' defense can get timely stops and prevent offenses from scoring six, then they will be able to put the offense in better positions to go out and put points up themselves instead of continuously putting them 80-plus yards away from pay dirt.

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