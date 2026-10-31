Our Buccaneers vs. Falcons Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a must-win game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. A win puts them within striking distance of the Carolina Panthers for the division lead, while a loss would put them even further behind this season.

It should be a close one against a better Falcons team, and our panel of writers reflect that. Here are our picks for Tampa Bay's big matchup against Atlanta:

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Falcons 24, Bucs 23

Despite the Bucs' dismantling of the Panthers last week, I still find it difficult to have much confidence in them heading into the matchup against the rising Atlanta Falcons.

The offense can only lean on the run game for so long, so they must figure out how to attack defenses through the air.

The defense and special teams have been great as of late and will need to show up in a big way again.

While I do think the Bucs have a better shot at beating the Falcons now than I did a couple of weeks ago, I think the Falcons' defense will find a way to slow down the run game and force the Bucs to throw the ball.

That hasn’t been great for them this year, and ultimately will be the downfall of them this week.

Overall Record: 4-3

James Hill, Writer: Falcons 21, Bucs 17

Despite having a fantastic game last week, I think the Buccaneers will come back down to earth in this matchup. I don’t believe Baker Mayfield is fully healthy yet, and they drop this one because of it.

Overall Record: 3-4

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Bucs 24, Falcons 21

The Buccaneers and Falcons are a fun matchup. Todd Bowles' defense has really turned it up in recent weeks, while the Falcons have several dangerous weapons on offense.

Assuming Mayfield’s thumb feels quite a bit better than it did a week ago, I think the Bucs’ offense can do just enough to squeeze out a victory while extending the Bucs’ record to 2-0 in the division and narrowing the gap between them and the NFC South-leading Panthers.

Overall Record: 4-3

Logan Robinson, Founder: Bucs 28, Falcons 23

I think the Bucs do end up winning this game, and it has to do with Todd Bowles’ rush defense, which has been excellent this year.

Adding that with strong secondary play and getting Antoine Winfield Jr. back to help defend Atlanta’s passing attack, it looks nice.

It’s going to be a close one, but I like Tampa Bay and a bold prediction of Cade Otton having a good showing.

Overall Record: 3-4

River Wells, Editor: Falcons 24, Bucs 17

Tampa Bay didn't have to pass much against the Carolina Panthers to beat them. Atlanta has a strong rushing defense, so they won't let the Bucs beat them that way — Tampa Bay will have to go through the air.

I'm still not confident that Zac Robinson's offense can do that against this Falcons team. Baker Mayfeld is still recovering from injury and BIjan Robinson can change games on his own — Bucs drop this one in Raymond James.

Overall Record: 3-4

Consensus: Falcons 3, Bucs 2

This is among the closest prediction slates we've had all year. Some of us believe the Bucs will keep the momentum going, while other writers think Tampa Bay will falter as it has multiple times this year.

The Bucs play the Falcons at 1 p.m. in Tampa Bay on Nov. 1.

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