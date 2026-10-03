Our Buccaneers vs. Packers Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a crucial game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The team is 0-3, and if they fall to 0-4, the playoffs are all but out of reach.

Bucs signal caller Baker Mayfield is injured with a dislocated thumb, so quarterback Jalon Daniels is set to replace him for the next few games. This is Daniels' first test — will he impress, or will the pressure simply be too much?

As always, our staff here at BucsGameday has made our picks — see how we're feeling about the game below:

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Bucs 24, Packers 20

It’s going to be a different-looking Bucs team here in Week 4 against the Packers, but it might just be the chance they need to get a win on the board.

Green Bay’s defense is susceptible in all facets, and despite running an undrafted rookie in Jalon Daniels, the offense should finally show some signs of life.

If the defense can hold its own against Jordan Love and the pass game, it'll be in great shape given the Packers' struggles running the ball.

Give me the Bucs to finally get a win.

Overall Record: 2-1

James Hill, Writer: Packers 24, Bucs 13

I believe the offense will struggle in Jalon Daniels' first NFL start. Things weren’t exactly going great with Baker Mayfield, and I expect the Packers to really lock in on making Daniels uncomfortable and forcing him to make mistakes.

Overall record: 1-2

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Bucs 24, Packers 21

Things can’t get much worse for the Bucs. Which is exactly why I’m expecting things to get better when they host the equally disappointing Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.

I don’t think Jalon Daniels lights the world on fire, but I think he does enough to put his team in a position to win. I also believe the Bucs DL will finally make their presence felt in a big way.

Overall record: 2-1

Logan Robinson, Founder: Packers 27, Bucs 23

This game is a fascinating one to me. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels is getting his first career start, going against a Green Bay defense that has not looked great this season. This game is winnable, but the pieces around Daniels are going to have to step up in a big way for it to be possible.

I have a bold prediction: Daniels will take care of the ball and not turn it over, but in the end, the Packers will win. I think there will be more juice in this offense just from how Daniels can operate and utilize his scramble ability and using his live arm.

Overall record: 1-2

River Wells, Editor: Packers 24, Bucs 19

The Buccaneers are set to rock with quarterback Jalon Daniels, and I wouldn't anticipate too much from his first start. He's an undrafted rookie taking over in a must-win game, and I expect him and the Bucs' offense to struggle in a big way.

The Packers aren't great, but they should be able to outlast a Bucs team down a pass rusher and lacking cornerback depth. I have Green Bay winning this one close and the Bucs falling to 0-4 after a slew of field goals aren't enough to keep them in the game.

Overall record: 2-1

Consensus: Packers 3, Bucs 2

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a close one here on staff. Some believe that Daniels will re-energize the offense and help lead the Bucs to victory, while a small majority believes that the Packers will still be too much of a challenge for the rookie quarterback making his first NFL start on Sunday.

The Bucs play the Packers at 1 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.