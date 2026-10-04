Overreactions From Buccaneers' Loss to the Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't get it done on Sunday during Jalon Daniels' first start. Tampa Bay lost its game against the Green Bay Packers 17-14, dropping to 0-4 on the year.

The Bucs have a lot of season ahead of them, and some people may be inclined to overreact — and that's exactly what we're doing after this disastrous start. Here are three overreactions from today's loss:

This Buccaneers Defense Still Isn't There Yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles during the second half against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs defense didn't seem to play too poorly in this game on points alone, but this Packers offense was very, very bad heading into this game. The Bucs generally allowed Green Bay to do what it wanted, showing that the defense's performance against the Vikings was more a fluke than the truth.

The Packers' rushing record this season heading into Week 4 was a measly 66 yards, and the Packers broke that record and put up 98 net yards against the Bucs. Green Bay went for three fourth-down conversions on the day, and they converted on all of them, the last of which was a touchdown.

The Bucs let a paltry Packers offense score two touchdowns and let Jordan Love be quite efficient on the day. There will be much, much greater offenses to contend with down the line, and this Bucs defense still won't be able to contain those offenses.

Sean Tucker Needs More Touches

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Sean Tucker can make things happen when he gets the football, and he showed that on Sunday. He scored a touchdown to give the Bucs their first six points, and he powered through on a fourth-and-one play to extend that drive.

The problem? He only had three carries the entire game. Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell didn't average many more yards than he did (Irving 3.8 to Tucker's 3.3, Gainwell 1.7), and he showcased his motor in the limited time he got.

Gainwell ended up catching a passing touchdown, so he's still valuable, and Irving has shown himself to be the lead back. But it may be time to let Tucker get the ball more and see what good things happen when he does.

Tampa Bay's Season is Over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs have fallen to 0-4. There's only been one team to make the playoffs in NFL history after a start like that — the 1992 Chargers, a team that rattled off 11 wins in their next 12 games to make the playoffs that year.

This Bucs team, quite frankly, does not have that in them. Daniels isn't ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL — he'll have to play a Dallas Cowboys team next week and a Pittsburgh Steelers team the week after that, and both of those teams are better than this Packers team the Bucs just lost to.

This is likely it for the Bucs. They are not making the playoffs, and they'll probably lose enough games this year to have a very high pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in April.

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