Steelers Legend Calls Out Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has been looking for a "killer instinct" from the Buccaneers for quite some time now, and in a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, he made it clear that he didn't think the Bucs had it last season.

The Bucs started 6-2 but finished the season 8-9 after winning just two more games, and Bowles mentioned that some Buccaneers players would take plays off when the team had the lead instead of playing hard throughout the entirety of the game.

“If we can prepare and we can execute, and we don’t look at the names on people’s helmets, and we can play the same every week and learn how to finish off games and close games out — instead of getting a lead and just taking plays off, or not having a lead and having to come back late," Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times.

Naturally, comments like this make it out of the Buccaneers sphere, and this quote reached a national audience. And recently, a Steelers Hall of Famer and NFL Pro Bowler commented on Bowles' quote — and they didn't mince words.

Former Steelers Players Call Out Todd Bowles

Pittsburgh Steelers retired linebacker James Harrison is introduced before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Steelers legend James Harrison and former Pro Bowler Joe Haden both spoke on Bowles' comments on their podcast, Deebo and Joe. Haden made it clear that he thinks if players are loafing, it's on the head coach.

"Loafs are not okay. What are we talking about? You gotta get to the ball. That’s a coaching thing," Haden said on the podcast. “You can’t let that be accepted. That starts in practice. That starts in pursuit drills. [Players] didn’t start that in the game, that was happening in practice. You were letting that thing slide.”

Harrison agreed with him, saying that it starts in practice — and if these things happen in practice, they will happen in-game, too.

“You are the head coach," Harrison said. "You dictate, and you make that acceptable or unacceptable by how you practice.”

The Buccaneers brought on players like Alex Anzalone, A'Shawn Robinson and Rueben Bain Jr., among others, to get rid of this mentality. But Bowles has remained the head coach, and we'll see if the injunction of what Bowles referred to as "alpha dogs" will help Tampa Bay avoid taking plays off in the future.

Bowles will set the tone for practice, though, as Harrison said. That next practice is set to be training camp, when the Buccaneers do their final preparations for the season at the end of July.

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