Todd Bowles Suggests Buccaneers Players Took Plays Off Last Season

Following a disappointing finish to the 2025 season — one that saw the Buccaneers blow an early-season lead in the NFC South before eventually losing seven of their last nine games to miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2019 — Bucs head coach Todd Bowles took a lot of heat.

Upon the conclusion of the season, many fans were calling for Bowles to lose his job. Not only were the results of the season extremely disappointing, but in addition to the team's defensive struggles under Bowles, his mild-mannered demeanor and calm approach to his job only increased the perception that the Bucs' head coach lacked the fire and intensity needed to inspire a 'killer mentality' among his players.

Now, with the page on the 2025 season officially turned over to 2026 and Bowles secure in his position leading the team for at least one more year, he is offering his two cents on why the Bucs struggled last year and why he believes this season could be different.

Bowles Suggests Players Took Plays Off Last Year

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It can be deceiving when you only analyze small segments of a coach's or player's comments, but in a recent interview with Rick Stroud on his podcast, Sports Day Tampa Bay, Bowles offered some critical comments regarding the mentality of his 2025 squad.

“If we can prepare and we can execute, and we don’t look at the names on people’s helmets, and we can play the same every week and learn how to finish off games and close games out — instead of getting a lead and just taking plays off, or not having a lead and having to come back late,” Bowles said.

Bucs Needed More 'Alpha Dogs'

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bowles then switched focus to the state of the current roster, and he apparently believes the changes made during the offseason should pay immediate dividends in terms of improving the team's consistent intensity on the field.

“You just want to play four quarters and you want to go out there. And I think we have those types of alpha dogs on our team right now that will make this team to elevate to that," Bowles said. "When they start coaching themselves and don’t need too much coaching on the sideline, that’s when you know you’ve arrived.”

These recent comments by Bowles don't necessarily excuse his own responsibility regarding his team's lack of intensity last season, but they do point more of a finger at the players. At the same time, these comments supply a strong endorsement for the competitive makeup of this year's version of the team, which ultimately puts a lot of pressure on Bowles himself to finally meet the mark in terms of getting the most out of his players on a consistent basis.

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