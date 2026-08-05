The Biggest Overreaction Buccaneers Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed six days of training camp so far this offseason. They have the day off on Wednesday, but they're set to go start up again Thursday.

There have been plenty of storylines throughout camp so far, including defensive tackle Vita Vea's trade request, Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield's contract extension kerfuffle, standout players like outside linebacker David Walker and wide receiver Ted Johnson and plenty more.

There's a lot to react to, and that means there's plenty to overreact to. Some of that, like who will break out on which side of the ball, is fun — but some of it is unnecessary.

There's one particular training camp storyline we've already seen gain some traction, and we're here to tell you not to worry. Here's what you shouldn't be overreacting to at this point in camp:

Don't Worry Too Much About Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has not practiced at all during training camp.

That's because, according to head coach Todd Bowles, he strained his hamstring during a conditioning test prior to the start of it. That soft tissue injury has kept him out, and some fans have begun to wonder if that injury is more serious than Tampa Bay has let on — or, perhaps, that it has something to do with the knee injury he suffered two seasons ago and then got surgery on last year.

There's no reason to believe that this Wirfs injury has anything to do with his knee. Soft tissue injuries are no joke, and it's better to be cautious with them than not, especially for someone of Wirfs' size. Head coach Todd Bowles gave a vague answer that he'd be "day to day, week to week," but Wirfs is an elite player and has experience playing in these types of offenses, so he won't miss much.

Furthermore, Wirfs did have his jersey on during Tuesday's practice. Even if he didn't participate, that could still signal that he's getting a bit closer to getting back on the practice field after we hadn't seen him out there at all over the first few days.

There's plenty to worry about with the Bucs — if Vita Vea holds out for any longer, that would be something to watch. But Wirfs' hamstring should be better well before the beginning of the season, so it shouldn't make Bucs fans lose any sleep.

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