The Biggest Swing the Buccaneers Can Take at the Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right back in the thick of things in the NFC South as we approach the midway point of the 2026 season.

They won their first division contest against the Carolina Panthers to bring their record to 2-5, with hope still attached to being able to turn it around.

One aspect the Bucs have yet to figure out this season has been the passing game. No matter who has been behind center, neither Baker Mayfield nor Jalon Daniels has been able to get things going, specifically, when it comes to pushing the ball downfield.

While some of the struggles can be attributed to the play calling by Zac Robinson, we believe Tampa Bay could make a big splash before the trade deadline to help things in the aforementioned area of the offense.

High-Upside Gamble of Trading for Jags' WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The passing game has obviously struggled this season — ranking dead last in the league — and could use a high-pedigree, explosive threat who can stretch the field.

Thomas Jr. is just that.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His combination of size, speed and talent is something that allows him to beat corners in almost every facet. With most of the Bucs' wideouts struggling and rookie Ted Hurst still trying to earn Mayfield's trust, BTJ would come in as a young, proven player that Mayfield would likely feel more comfortable with.

The skill set is obvious, but it would also be a steal for the Bucs considering his recent decline in production since Liam Coen took over, along with the fact that he is still on his rookie contract.

Instead of spending on an expensive vet, it would be a gamble on a young, gifted player who could be looking for a new home so he can shine the brightest.

The Complications

The Jaguars and Buccaneers have rarely done business with one another over the years, with the most recent trade coming via the NFL Draft in 2022, which was just pick swaps.

However, the two franchises are more familiar with each other than ever given Liam Coen's ties to Tampa.

Would Jags' general manager James Gladstone be more willing to pick up the phone for Licht and company if they are interested in Thomas Jr.?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they are, would Licht be willing to part with high draft capital even though he's struggling a bit in his third season? The easy answer would be yes.

BTJ is a former first-round pick and exploded in his rookie season for over 1,200 yards and ten touchdowns, good enough to earn him Pro Bowl honors. And despite his struggles, he could find the Bucs' offense more simplified and better suited to his game.

With promise still clearly there with Thomas Jr., it would be a no-brainer to offer an early 3rd-round pick for his services. The high upside is there, but it remains to be seen if Licht has what it takes to make such a drastic move.

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