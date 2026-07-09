This Buccaneers Position Group is Among NFL's Best According to New Ranking

Like all teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clear positions of strength on their roster, as well as those they could stand to improve.

No team is perfect.

With the early summer months each year representing some downtime in the NFL, it's not uncommon to see position groups, whether good or bad, compared to others around the league.

For fans of the Buccaneers, these types of exercises don't only provide content to consume during the offseason, but they also offer valuable context regarding how their team stacks up against others around the league, especially at specific position groups.

Gilbert Manzano of SI.com recently ranked the NFL's top five tackle duos heading into 2026, and Buccaneers fans won't be shocked to see a few familiar names pretty high up on the list.

Bucs Tackle Duo Top 3 in NFL

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the positions in the NFL, having a reliable offensive tackle is at or near the top of every GMs priority list. It's hard not to give credit to Bucs GM Jason Licht, who is one of the few in the league with not one, but two on his roster. And better yet, both players were drafted by Licht and developed under his guidance in Tampa.

Although the Buccaneers' tandem of Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke didn't earn the top spot on this list, they just missed it, being named the third-best tackle duo in the NFL.

The article rightfully began by discussing Wirfs' greatness.

"This accomplishment alone explains why Wirfs is considered one of the league’s 20 best players: He’s the only player ever to be named a first-team All-Pro as a right and left tackle by the Associated Press," Manzano wrote.

Wirfs helped the Tom Brady–led Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in his rookie year in 2020 and is now providing elite blocking for Baker Mayfield. Last year, Wirfs was given a top-five grade in both pass blocking and run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.

Luke Goedeke Steady as They Come

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke pushes Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau back to give quarterback Baker Mayfield time to run or get off a pass during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The article didn't only acknowledge Wirfs, though. Proper credit was also given to Goedeke, who's been nothing short of fantastic for the Bucs since kicking outside to play tackle

"Goedeke doesn’t have the individual accolades like Wirfs, but he’s been a dependable starter since the Buccaneers moved the 2022 second-round pick from left guard to right tackle in his second season, which prompted Wirfs’s positional change," Manzano wrote. "The shuffling literally paid off when Goedeke was rewarded with a four-year, $90 million contract extension in ’25."

The only teams with tackle duos that ranked higher than the Buccaneers were the Broncos at No. 2, with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, as well as the 49ers, who took the top spot behind their tandem of Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz.

The Eagles and Bills were the two other teams to round out the top five.

Considering both Wirfs and Goedeke are still just 27 years old, the fact they are already ranked among the NFL's best at one of it's most important positions speaks to just how good of a job Licht did to add them to his roster when he did.

The craziest part? They're still getting better.

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