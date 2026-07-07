5 Biggest Wins of Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers Career

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to come together on a contract extension this offseason as Mayfield is set to play on the last year of his $33 million APY deal. When you look at the numbers, it's easy to see why.

Mayfield has been a frequent producer in Tampa Bay, throwing for 13,108 yards and 103 touchdowns and posting a passer rating of 98.4 in his three years with the Bucs so far (including playoffs). Those years have been filled with some lows, as Mayfield occasionally exhibits, but there have been plenty of highs to go with them.

Mayfield tends to exhibit his signature moxie and gunslinger mentality during almost every game he plays, but there have been a few during his Bucs tenure that have showcased his game in a definitive way. We tried to pick five of those games to create his ultimate Bucs portfolio so far as his extension looms.

Here are Mayfield's greatest hits from his three Buccaneers seasons under center so far:

At Seattle Seahawks, Week 5 (2025)

29/33, 379 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks downfield against the Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 Seattle Seahawks — eventual Super Bowl Champions and one of the best football teams ever fielded by total DVOA — lost just three games last year, and one of them came against an all-time Mayfield performance.

Mayfield threw for almost 400 yards in a dominant offensive showing, completing 87.9% of his passes in a shootout win. The Bucs won 38-35, and he was able to keep pace with the Seahawks and Sam Darnold by throwing two darts for touchdowns to rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Sterling Shepard.

Mayfield was taunted before the match by Seattle fans, and he made sure to make them pay for it. It encapsulated a good portion of what makes Mayfield electric whenever everything is going well for him, and it resulted in a statement win for the Buccaneers.

Vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Wild Card Round (2023)

22/36, 337 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates a touchdown | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Many wondered just how the Buccaneers would recover from the post-Tom Brady era after he retired from football during the 2022 offseason. This was the game where Mayfield proved the Bucs wouldn't miss a beat.

With a new offensive coordinator in Dave Canales and a rebuilt offense in the wake of Brady's retirement, Mayfield and the Bucs won their first playoff game against a (admittedly hobbled) Philadelphia Eagles team. Mayfield threw touchdowns to Trey Palmer, Chris Godwin and David Moore, and he walked away from the game with his second NFL playoff victory.

The Bucs would lose in the Divisional Round to the Lions that year, but this game served as an example that Mayfield could turn it on when the lights are brightest.

At Los Angeles Chargers, Week 15 (2024)

22/27, 288 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bucs and Chargers both entered this game with an 8-6 record and some high stakes, with the Bucs having to travel all the way across the country to face Los Angeles. They not only won the game — they put on a show.

The Bucs won this game 40-17, with Mayfield averaging 10.7 yards per completion and throwing four touchdowns. He found wideout Jalen McMillan, running back Rachaad White and his safety net at wide receiver, Mike Evans, twice for scores, and he clinically completed 81.5% of his passes.

2024 was Mayfield's best season to date, and this performance against a strong defense on the road was his strongest showing. The game showed that when Mayfield is dialed in, he can compete with top-tier teams on the road, especially when the playoff race was heating up this late in the year.

At Minnesota Vikings, Week 1 (2023)

21/34, 173 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This game isn't as flashy on the stat sheet as the other four on this list — at first glance, it might even be considered a mediocre outing. But this game set the tone for Mayfield's entire tenure in Tampa Bay, and it proved to the NFL world that the Bucs wouldn't sit back idly after Brady left the scene.

Mayfield didn't throw for many yards, but he did toss two touchdowns, one to Evans and another to Palmer. He also famously picked up a first down on the ground by stiff-arming a Vikings defender and telling him to "get his weight up" in a 20-17 win.

This was another game where Mayfield's signature drive and motor were on display, but it was also the first game he played in a Buccaneers uniform, and he beat a Vikings team that was both expected to beat the Bucs and boasted a defense piloted by defensive mastermind Brian Flores. It didn't look the prettiest, but it was the introductory paragraph in a continuing narrative in Tampa Bay.

At Green Bay Packers, Week 15 (2023)

22/28, 381 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If we had to pick one game among all of Mayfield's Bucs showings, this is probably the one. Mayfield tossed four touchdowns on the road at Lambeau Field against the Packers, winning 34-20 in a crucial game for Tampa Bay's playoff chances.

Mayfield posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating, the only visiting quarterback to ever do so at Lambeau Field against the Packers. He found Evans, White, Moore and Ko Kieft for scores, and he did all that while completing 78.6% of his passes.

It was one of the best performances of the year in a hostile environment, and it remains one of the best quarterback performances in that stadium to date. Mayfield has his flaws as a passer, but when the Bucs think about the highs he can deliver to Tampa Bay, this is the exact type of performance they have in their heads.

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