This Defensive Lineman Has Been Described as a 'Brick Wall' for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers certainly have a lot of depth when it comes to their defensive line. Along with starters Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea and A'Shawn Robinson, the Bucs have a plethora of young defensive linemen who can step up if needed, including Elijah Roberts, Elijah Simmons, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DeMonte Capehart and — perhaps underratedly — Jayson Jones.

Bowles has already praised Jones, who signed with the Ravens as a UFDA last year before coming to Tampa Bay later on that year, during the offseason.

"[He is] heavy-handed. He's a prototypical four-technique; he's a good 6-5, 6-6, he's 300-something pounds. He can two-gap and take on blockers and shock-and-shed people. [He is] working on his pass rush game, but in the run game he's a brick wall," Bowles said.

Naturally, Jones was thrilled to hear words like that from his head coach.

"That feels amazing because it makes me feel like the work that I've put in and believing in myself isn't going unnoticed. It feels really good," Jones said. "But, you know, my mindset is you've got to keep going, keep improving, especially the pass rush. Like you said, keep improving. I have a lot of big aspirations for my career."

Jones' main work this offseason has been an effort to get better as a pass rusher and become a more complete defensive lineman. With the competition being so heavy for the roster and practice squad spots along the defensive line, Jones already has a couple of advantages working in his favor.

His natural run-stopping ability and being described as a "brick wall" is a great start, as well as the fact that he spent the entire previous season working and learning Todd Bowles' defense going into this offseason.

Time will tell what role Jones will play in the Buccaneers' defense going forward and how the overall competition will shape up with so many competitors along the defensive line this training camp and preseason.

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