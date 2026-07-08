This Is The Buccaneers’ Nightmare Scenario In 2026

The 2025 season was a roller coaster that did not end well for the Buccaneers. After starting off the season 6-2, the team finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Many questions and concerns were raised about players on the team, the coaching staff, and the job security of head coach Todd Bowles.

With that being said, could a similar collapse happen in 2026? Let's talk about what would need to happen for that to be achieved.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Next Offensive Coordinator Fails

First, Zac Robinson would have to be pretty bad as offensive coordinator, and the changes that were made on offense would have to not pan out. The Bucs moved on from former offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard this offseason and landed on former Falcons coordinator Zac Robinson after a failed pursuit of former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Some have been critical of the move, stating that Robinson was part of the reason why the Falcons failed under former Buccaneers head coach-turned Falcons head coach Raheem Morris the past two seasons.

December 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Loss of Evans and White Hurt... A Lot

It is also important to remember that the Bucs lost one of their franchise legends in Mike Evans this offseason, as well as strong backup running back Rachaad White. In their places, the team is looking to rely more on receivers like Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, and they signed running back Kenneth Gainwell from the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace White.

If Robinson struggles at offensive coordinator and the Bucs do end up missing Evans and White as much as people think they will, it could end up being a very long season for the Bucs' offense.

The Team Struggles With Injuries... Again

Finally, health is going to be a factor in this offense. The Bucs' offense struggled greatly with injuries last season on the offensive side of the ball,offense and it could very easily cause the offensive ship to sink again if the injuries pile up once more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles responds to questions after a joint training camp practice against the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas 0818 Titans Bucs 020 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Veteran Signings and Player Development Don't Work

For the defensive side of the ball, there is always the possibility that the gambles the Bucs made this offseason could not pan out. Franchise legend Lavonte David retired and was replaced by veterans Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom. Jamel Dean left the team to join the Steelers, and the team now looks to rely on veteran Zyon McCollum, who struggled in 2025, as well as second-year players Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish.

The team also added veterans like A'Shawn Robinson on the defensive line and Al-Quadin Muhammad at pass rusher. If Robinson and Muhammad struggle in starting roles along with Anzalone and Rozeboom, many believe that this team does not have the coaches to be able to make up for bad player execution.

Jun 8, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers first round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. throws out the first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookies Are Off to a Slow First Season

The team did draft some exciting rookies like Rueben Bain Jr, Josiah Trotter and Keionte Scott to help fill the gaps, but if those rookies get off to a slow start, the team could struggle defensively out of the gate and throughout the season.

The Nightmare Scenario

The nightmare scenario is that the gambles this team made this offseason do not pay off. Veterans are not where the team thought they would be, rookies develop slowly, and the coaches simply don't have the answers to keep this team competitive.

If these things do happen, you should expect plenty of changes for the Buccaneers in the 2027 offseason.

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