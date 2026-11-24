The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense has struggled all year. The run game has been a success, but the passing game is among the league's worst and has hurt Tampa Bay week in and week out.

There are a lot of reasons why the offense is struggling. The play calling has been lackluster from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and the lack of talent in the wide receiving corps has made facilitating the passing game quite difficult. A big part of the equation, however, is quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield — whom the Bucs extended on a three-year, $55 million per year deal this offseason — has played very poor football dating back to the latter half of 2025. There are plenty of reasons for that, with injuries and decision-making being key factors, but there's another huge reason why he's struggled this year.

When Mayfield gets pressured by opposing defenses, he tends to get sacked. And that kills Tampa Bay's offense.

Why Baker Mayfield's Pressure-to-Sack Ratio Matters

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) for a sack | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sacks are not solely the fault of the offensive line. They certainly play a role, but sacks are just as much a quarterback stat as they are an offensive line stat — maybe even more so.

If the quarterback gets the ball out in good rhythm, he will naturally avoid sacks. That includes throwing it to receivers and throwing the football away, and obviously, it also accounts for mobility in the pocket and shedding rushers. Sacks are incredible swings in the defense's favor — the more a quarterback can avoid them of his own volition, the better the entire offense is.

Pressure-to-sack ratio, then, asks how often a quarterback is sacked when he is pressured. Good quarterbacks avoid getting sacked when pressured, either by getting the ball out or evading the defender. It's an important stat to gauge how long a quarterback holds the ball and how often he is costing the offense by going down.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield, historically, is very, very bad at this. This year, he's 34th of 34 quarterbacks in pressure-to-sack ratio, getting sacked on 22 of his 80 pressured dropbacks, per SumerSports (27.5%). His best year since 2022 was 2025, when his 15.5% was ranked 16th of 45, but in that same time span, he's had seasons ranked 42nd of 46 (2024, 23.5%) and 44th of 47 (2022, 26.7%).

If you look cumulatively since 2022, he's ranked 63rd of 88 among quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks (20.5%). If you narrow that further and only go from quarterbacks with a comparable number of dropbacks to Mayfield — within 25% either way of his 2,509 dropbacks since 2022 — he's dead last, 19th of 19 quarterbacks.

This problem has plagued Mayfield his entire career. It's a big reason why he's been able to excel with strong coordinators, but when he's dealing with worse situations in coaching and the team's wide-receiving talent, he's unable to elevate the offense by himself as a player.

Perhaps the worst part of this equation is that Mayfield is 31 years old and is playing in his ninth NFL season. This aspect of the game gets less and less fixable every year he's in the league — this is simply who he is, and it's a major negative aspect of his game that anyone starting him has to deal with.

Right now, that team is the Bucs. They committed to Mayfield before the offseason with a three-year, $55 million extension, and after a better year on this front last year, he's regressed back to his usual ways.

Mayfield is currently dealing with a foot injury, which makes his mobility tougher than it would be when healthy. He moved around well in Detroit, but he still took a few sacks, including a strip sack and a crucial sack on fourth-and-12 to essentially end the game.

The Bucs play the Panthers on Monday night at 8:15. Mayfield will have to find ways to avoid going to the ground, because if he doesn't, this passing offense will continue to suffer.

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