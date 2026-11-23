The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't just lose one way in their 31-21 defeat to the Detroit Lions. They faltered on offense, defense and in coaching, and that all created the environment to bring the Bucs down to 3-7.

There was one specific issue, however, that fans and pundits alike noticed across the game, and it cost the Bucs dearly throughout the entire contest.

The Bucs had two delay-of-game penalties because they were unable to get the play off in time. Additionally, multiple other plays saw the Bucs leave the huddle with 10 or less seconds remaining — this included a crucial 4th & 12, which resulted in a sack as the team hurried to get the play off.

This has been a problem all year, but it was particularly noticeable against the Lions on Sunday.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke on Monday after the loss, and when asked about this specific issue, he didn't have a particularly thorough answer.

Bowles Says Late Plays Were 'Combination of Everything'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's a combination of everything," Bowles said Monday. "We gotta get out of the huddle quicker, we gotta get to the line quicker, we gotta put the play in quicker. It's a combination of everything."

That answer doesn't clear up the problem, and leads one to wonder what exactly has been happening with this issue across the season so far.

The most likely culprit is that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is getting the play calls in too late, which causes the offensive operation to slow down. There is a chance that quarterback Baker Mayfield is having trouble relaying the play, but his job is generally to repeat what Robinson is saying through the headset. If the Buccaneers aren't getting to the line fast enough, as Bowles said, too, that could also be a personnel issue with players not knowing where to go once the huddle breaks.

No matter how it's spun, these are typically things that work themselves out in preseason and training camp, and the fact that the Bucs are struggling with this in Week 11 is a rough look.

If the play call comes in late, the offensive operation is completely thrown off. Mayfield needs time to read the defense and make protections, and if the clock is winding down, he has less time to do that. Additionally, pre-snap motion takes time to develop, and that aspect has to be rushed as well if the play isn't in quickly enough.

The Bucs play the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. If they lose that game, their playoff hopes will be all but dashed, so they'll want to fix this issue — and many others — ahead of that game.

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