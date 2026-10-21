Baker Mayfield Injury Update: Bucs Set as Clear Underdogs With Quarterback's Status in Question vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has not played this month due to a dislocated thumb, and his status for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air.

Mayfield has a chance to return to practice this week, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that the team initially plans to start Jalon Daniels for the fourth game in a row. That could change depending upon how Mayfield progresses, but the Bucs clearly aren't committing to the starting quarterback returning on Sunday.

Bucs usually have their starting QB speak with the media on Wednesday after practice, but with uncertainty on Baker Mayfield's thumb, they'll bump that to Thursday this week. Bowles said they'll plan initially on Jalon Daniels starting but will evaluate Mayfield's progress. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2026

Earlier this week, it was reported that Mayfield is expected to practice on Wednesday, and if he logs a full session, it would bode well for his chances of making a return.

The odds for the Bucs-Panthers matchup have held steady since an initial move on Monday. Tampa Bay opened as a three-point underdog, but DraftKings Sportsbook quickly moved that line to Panthers -3.5. It's possible that it could move even further out if Bowles decides to name Daniels as the start for Week 7.

Tampa Bay is just 1-2 in Daniels' three starts, and the undrafted rookie struggled in the second half and overtime in a Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is worth noting that the Bucs were 0-3 in Mayfield's three starts to open the season, but the former top pick has enough of a track record where he should get his job back once his thumb is ready to go.

Mayfield has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two picks before suffering the thumb injury. He's also carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards and a score this season.

The Buccaneers could get right back into the NFC South division race with a win in Week 7, but they are currently a long shot to make the playoffs, sitting at +570 to make the postseason and +12500 to win the Super Bowl in the latest odds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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