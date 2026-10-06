Todd Bowles Makes His QB Decision For Buccaneers-Cowboys Matchup

Well, it's hard to imagine that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 for the first time since 2013, but that is where things currently stand after their 17-14 loss to the struggling Green Bay Packers.

There was plenty to take away from the Bucs' loss, but the one thing everyone had their eyes on was how well undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels would play with Baker Mayfield out with an injury.

It wasn't a pretty debut for Daniels, but he did show some promise in certain areas throughout the contest. And when speaking to the media following the game, head coach Todd Bowles spoke highly of his competitive nature while confirming that he will remain under center for the team's upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Todd Bowles Confirms Second Straight Start for Jalon Daniels

“Yeah, he’ll be the quarterback Thursday night," Bowles said "He had some ups and he had some downs, but for his first time out there, he didn’t panic, he didn’t do anything. He escaped, used his legs well at times. It’s his first game — he’s going to have some ups and downs."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not much, but it seems like everyone is content running Daniels back out there over veterans Easton Stick and Brett Rypien.

Daniels didn't have the best day throwing the ball, completing 70% of his passes for 148 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. However, he was able to utilize his legs, running for 55 yards.

It would have been nice to see Daniels have a better game given how lackluster Green Bay's defense has been this season, but that didn't materialize. Questionable play calling and rookie mistakes were at the forefront of why he couldn't be more successful.

Daniels and the offense will have a chance to bounce back, but it will have to be on a short week.

The Cowboys' defense has yet to come together after overhauling that side of the ball this offseason. However, it could also be their chance for them to get it right, as the Bucs' offense has struggled mightily through four games this season.

We know that the Cowboys' offense will put up points, so if the Bucs hope to shock most of the world and win, then they must rely on Daniels to play well above his potential and try to match the Cowboys blow for blow.

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