Veteran Free Agent Could Solve Buccaneers’ Biggest Question Mark

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only added one cornerback this offseason in the form of fourth-round pick Keionte Scott, but other than that, they did little to curb one of the main areas that haunted them a season ago.

In fact, it could be looked at that the Bucs got worse in the secondary after the departure of Jamel Dean for Pittsburgh. While they may lack the starting fortitude they once had at cornerback, what is more worrisome is the lack of proven production and depth in the room, which is exactly why veteran free agent Rasul Douglas would make for a great addition, according to a CBS Sports NFL analyst.

Rasul Douglas' 2025 Stats:

• 13 starts, 15 games played

• 62 tackles (2 TFL)

• 13 passes defended (led team)

• 2 interceptions

• 1 forced fumble

• 1 sack

Douglas a Perfect Fit in Tampa Bay, Per John Breech

"I think when you look at Tampa Bay's secondary, they let Jamel Dean walk in free agency this year, they have Zyon McCollum there on one side, but when you look at the other side of who's going to be that other starting cornerback, they have a couple [of] young guys, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish," exclaimed CBS Sports' John Breech. "So they have guys battling for that spot, but I'm not sure they have anyone that Todd Bowles is going to be able to fully trust. So when you're in a situation like that, you bring in Rasul Douglas for one year, you have that veteran who can kind of teach those guys, kind of walk them through, make the secondary room better."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Douglas' Impact on Buccaneers

The Bucs' cornerback room is extremely thin. With Scott taking over the nickel corner spot from Parrish as the latter moves to the outside corner spot, the Bucs will have Parrish, McCollum, and Morrison as the three corners on the outside who can rotate. However, after those three, the waters get a bit murky, with Josh Hayes and Damarion Williams as the primary backups.

Douglas might not be the same player he once was as he enters his 10th year in the league, but he would bring proven production and a veteran presence, which are currently lacking in the unit.

Bringing in someone who can immediately step in when called upon, who can provide leadership and mentorship to the young guns, and provide depth at a major position of need should undoubtedly be at the top of Tampa Bay's to-do list as OTAs continue to unfold and as we approach training camp.

The sooner the Bucs can bring in a guy like Douglas, the better, as it will give that player ample time to get acclimated to the organization, coaches, playbook, and his teammates. If the Bucs want to become a true contender, they must button up the cornerback room, and by signing Douglas, they would do just that.

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