Vita Vea 'Sets the Record Straight' on Todd Bowles and Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into 2026, and after he signed a new extension on Wednesday, they'll officially be doing it with defensive tackle Vita Vea.

They'll also be doing it with head coach Todd Bowles, who has found himself under plenty of scrutiny as of late. The Buccaneers started out the season 6-2 before skidding to a 2-7 finish and missing the playoffs, and Bowles took the brunt of the criticism for that run after it happened.

Vea spoke to the media after his extension on Thursday, and when asked about that end-of-year skid, he made sure to defend Bowles and the work he has done so far in Tampa Bay.

Vita Vea Goes to Bat for Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vea was asked by media what the team could take from the 2025 season that resulted the Bucs losing seven of their last nine games and missing the playoffs. He took the opportunity to speak out for his head coach, noting the criticism that Bowles has been facing in the NFL sphere.

"I feel like I kind of want to set the record straight. I feel like there's a lot of stuff going about on Bowles," Vea said. "I feel like none of it is Bowles' fault and I feel like we all love Bowles – you can ask every player in the locker room."

Vea went on to say that, in his mind, Bowles has prepared the team adequately to succeed, and that in 2025, the players struggled to execute his plans. He stressed that if anyone watching the Bucs wanted to blame Bowles for Tampa Bay's failings, they should blame the players instead.

"It's not what he's doing – he's telling us what to do. He's giving us all the answers to the test and it's on us players to be able to go out there and execute what he's telling us to do," Vea said. "He’s always putting us in the best position to play... If anything, blame us players for not executing. Bowles always puts us in the best position to win games."

Finally, Vea made a strong closing statement on the matter with a phrase that, while likely a joke, still showcased his devotion for his head coach.

"I even told Bowles, the day he retires, is the day I retire."

Vea and plenty of other players, such as recently retired linebacker Lavonte David, wideout Jalen McMillan and more, have come to Bowles' defense amid scrutiny. The locker room does appear to love Bowles and the leadership he brings to the team, and Vea's statements reinforce that.

While there's plenty of discourse to be had on Bowles' tenure in Tampa Bay — and whether or not players failing to execute is a coaching problem in itself — the Buccaneers are solely focused on the 2026 season with him at the helm. The Bucs' next venture during that journey will be their preseason game Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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