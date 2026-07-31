What's Going On With Tristan Wirfs At Buccaneers Training Camp?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearing the end of their first week of training camp, with one noticeable absence throughout: All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

With all the off-field contract chatter, Wirfs' status has flown under the radar a bit. But ultimately, he appears to have injured himself before the start of camp, per head coach Todd Bowles.

Todd Bowles Explains Tristan Wirfs' Training Camp Absence

During media availability, Bowles disclosed what was going on with Wirfs.

"He tweaked something in the running test," Bowles said.

And when posed with how long Wirfs would be out, Bowles continued while also confirming that it was a hamstring issue.

"Right now, I'm not sure. I'll know more today. I would hope it's not long, but we'll see. Tristan’s is a hamstring."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have yet to get clarity on how severe Wirfs' hamstring injury is, but it seems to be a nagging issue around Tampa Bay with players continuously going down with a "tweak".

While Wirfs is absent from camp, both Benjamin Chukwuma and Justin Skule have been splitting reps with the ones at left tackle along the offensive line.

Wirfs hadn't been seen over the Buccaneers' first couple of practices, but has now returned as a spectator with a right sleeve on his right leg on Day 3.

First sighting of Tristan Wirfs at training camp chopping it up with Todd Bowles.



Sleeve on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/hWwhtwbH6V — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) July 31, 2026

Wirfs Looking To Avoid Back-to-Back Injury-Plagued Seasons

Last season, Wirfs missed the most games in a season than he had at any other point in his professional career.

Wirfs missed the first three games of the 2025 season after having surgery on his knee that offseason to address a nagging issue that he had in 2024.

Starting the season without Wirfs was less than ideal, but the Bucs were able to battle through it before his return.

Wirfs would then go on to miss two more games later in the season. Once in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints with an oblique injury, and then in the final week of the season against the Carolina Panthers with a toe injury.

Get Healthy Now, Reap the Rewards Later

While the hamstring is a concern for Wirfs and the Bucs right now, it's important that he is able to get 100% healthy before we see him return to the field.

Chukwuma or Skule might be able to hold the fort down during camp, but during the season, it's imperative that Baker Mayfield has his star tackle to protect his blind side.

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