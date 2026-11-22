The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been staying in games because of how well their defense has been playing this year, especially with how porous the offense has been.

That defense will continue to be needed against the Detroit Lions and for the rest of the season, but there is now a pause for concern as one of their top players on that side of the ball has been ruled out of the game with a back injury.

Jacob Parrish has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of today's game. https://t.co/FQ3wcXzH6J — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 22, 2026

Jacob Parrish Leaves Game vs. Lions with Back Injury

Parrish has been a stalwart for the Bucs' secondary alongside Zyon McCollum, leading the league with 14 pass breakups. He has continuously been a force to reckon with when targeted, locking down opposing teams' second option.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Parrish out for the game, Tampa Bay will turn to fellow second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison to try to help contain the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Once Parrish went out of the game with his injury, Jared Goff and the Lions realized that they could attack Morrison, who has been in coverage on a large chunk play to Williams and a touchdown to St. Brown.

With Morrison in, the Bucs' defense has had some communication and positioning issues, so the hope is that he is able to get on the same page as everyone else for the remainder of the contest.

The hope is that Parrish's back injury is not too severe to keep him out for multiple games now that we are in the back half of the season. But if he is, the Bucs seem confident in running Morrison out there as his replacement.

Morrison hasn't seen a ton of action since entering the league, mostly due to injury problems, but when he has seen action, he has played fairly well.

The sticking point will be whether Morrison can hold up when it comes to staying healthy himself. If Parrish is set to miss any amount of time and Morrison goes down, then the Bucs will have a big problem on their hands, as they are fairly thin when it comes to cornerback depth.

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