The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play arguably the most important game of the season on Monday night when they face off against the Carolina Panthers — a win keeps them alive in the NFC South, and a loss almost certainly ends their season.

Bad news for the Bucs? They might have a very, very thin secondary for that matchup.

Defensive back Jacob Parrish left the Detroit game early with a back injury, and he was replaced by cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Morrison gave up two touchdowns during the game, but he also injured his hamstring and had to leave as well.

Head coach Todd Bowles gave an update on both players on Monday, and it seems the injuries are at least worrisome enough that they need to get second looks.

Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison Both Getting MRIs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) defends against Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles confirmed on Monday that both Parrish and Morrison are getting MRIs to gauge the severity of their injuries.

"They're both getting MRIs today, so we'll have a better update later this afternoon," Bowles said.

The results of those MRIs won't be known until Wednesday, but the Bucs will have been hoping to get some good news. Parrish has been one of the best cornerbacks in football this year, and while Morrison struggled against Detroit, he provides good depth for the team in case of an emergency and has played well in spurts prior to that game this year.

So who's next if both aren't healthy? It's Kevin Knowles, who was brought in this offseason to play special teams. Behind him will have to be either Ayden Garnes, an undrafted free agent who made the team this offseason, or Josh Hayes, a veteran Bucs player who is still on injured reserve and in the middle of his 21-day practice window.

Either way, losing just one of Parrish or Morrison would be unfortunate, given the importance of the Panthers game next Monday. Parrish is the crucial player, though, so it will be interesting to see if he practices on Wednesday ahead of the Monday matchup.

The Bucs play the Panthers at 8:15 on Monday Night Football.

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