The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a very talented receiving corps heading into 2026, but it's missing a key member for the first time in over a decade.

The Bucs won't have wide receiver Mike Evans in the fold after he left for the San Francisco 49ers, but they still have plenty of veterans like Chris Godwin and young playmakers like Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan. While those three should get the biggest share of targets, there are other players to keep an eye on in the receiving room as well.

Here's the run down on Tampa Bay's wide receiving corps heading into 2026:

Sep 17, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Established Starters: Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan

Godwin now appears to be the new No. 1 receiver for the Buccaneers. With four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt in nine years, Godwin will finally have the chance to be the leading man after Mike Evans left the team this offseason to join the 49ers.

Egbuka is looking to build off of a strong rookie season where he finished with 938 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, and should factor in as the team's No. 2 receiver and has a very strong chance to hit 1,000 receiving yards this upcoming season.

Finally, McMillan is looking to bounce back from a severe neck injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2025 season. If McMillan can return to 100% health, he should have a very solid season for the Bucs as the team's No. 3 wide receiver.

This group should be pretty good for the Buccaneers going forward. All three receivers can be high-quality starters in the league, and if they can stay healthy, should be one of the top groups on the Buccaneers' roster in 2026. However, the major concern here is the overall health of Godwin and McMillan. Both are coming off major injuries in the past couple of seasons and still have a lot to prove in terms of being healthy for 2026.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Young Backups: Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III, Kameron Johnson

Tez Johnson had a very solid rookie season for the Bucs last year as a seventh-round pick, finishing with 322 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, and has plenty of fans both in the building at One Buc and in the fanbase as a whole. Expect Johnson to have a solid second season with the Bucs if all goes well.

Hurst will look to fill the Mike Evans role as the "X Type" of wide receiver, meaning a big-bodied receiver who has good hands and can stretch the field. Hurst could have a solid role in the offense going forward if he is able to pick up the playbook well in his rookie season.

Kameron Johnson enters his third season with the Bucs, having served as the team's main returner last season, and could look to serve the same role again. He could be used more as a receiver and gadget player this season, depending on what offensive coordinator Zac Robinson wants to do.

It is understandable to have high hopes for this group. There are plenty of fans out there of Tez, Hurst looks to be an exciting rookie in year one with a clear role on the team and Kameron has impressed people in the past during training camps. I expect Tez and Hurst to have roles in the offense in 2026, with Kameron looking to be the team's returner once more.

The concern here is the youth of the group. Tez could take a step back in Year 2, and it is also possible that Hurst is slow to start in his rookie season.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills V (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rest of the Field: Garrett Greene, Dennis Houston, Dean Patterson, Eric Rivers Jr, David Sills V

Greene enters his second year with the Buccaneers after spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad. A former quarterback at West Virginia, Greene converted to receiver in the NFL and had some good preseason moments for the Bucs last season.

Houston enters his third season with the Buccaneers after being an undrafted free agent in the 2022 offseason. After stints with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Houston found his way to the Bucs, spending the last two seasons on the team's practice squad.

Patterson and Rivers Jr. are both undrafted receivers from the same school, Georgia Tech. Patterson actually grew up in Lutz, Florida, and watched Chris Godwin at Bucs training camp practices, and now has the chance to team up with him.

Finally, Sills V actually worked with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson for two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and could crack the 53-man roster or the practice squad if he is able to impress in training camp and preseason.

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