Why Buccaneers Must Follow Titans With Jeffrey Simmons Trade

The NFL trade deadline is quiet some years and loud in others, and this year seems to be a big year for the league when it comes to trades.

One of the biggest trades in recent memory took place on Thursday. The Chicago Bears traded for Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, giving up two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to acquire his services. It's a big splash for the Bears, and it also means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face him in two weeks, in Week 9.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are struggling to start the season. As the trade deadline looms, should they be shopping their own elite DT, Vita Vea, after the Simmons trade?

Yes, they absolutely should. There's no better time to make it happen and get some capital back.

Bucs Should Shop Vita Vea After Jeffrey Simmons Trade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's make one thing clear — the Buccaneers will not get two firsts for Vita Vea. They won't even get one.

Vea is 31 years old. He's also a nose tackle, whereas Simmons is more of a three-tech defensive tackle, and Simmons plays a more valuable position. Finally, Simmons was already extended by the Titans prior to this season, so he was more desirable as a trade target because the Bears will not have to extend him — Vea got a one-year extension this offseason, but any team that would acquire him would still have to pay him sooner rather than later.

Vea will not command that capital. The Bucs would probably be fortunate to get a third-round pick for Vea, but that doesn't mean the Bucs shouldn't do it.

The Bucs are currently 2-5. Unbelievably, they still have a shot at the division, as they're just 1.5 games out, but they're likely to, at best, finish with a similar record to what they did last year. At worst, it'll be much worse, and Tampa Bay will bring in a new head coach and potentially new front office members.

Either scenario means that the Bucs should be sellers, not buyers. Vea is a prime candidate to sell, and his value could be at its highest it has been as an arms race is beginning to take off in the NFL before the trade deadline. It's not just Vea — the Bucs should be listening in on offers for everyone.

For now, though, Vea remains a Buccaneer, and if the Bucs can string together a few wins against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 and the Chicago Bears in Week 9, he likely will for the rest of the year. If they lose those two games, though? Keep an eye on the Bucs in the trade market.

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