Why Todd Bowles Was Crouched In Pain After Buccaneers Sealed the Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off the improbable.

They went on the road as a 0-4 team in primetime with an undrafted rookie quarterback and won against one of the best offenses in the league, the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a thrilling game for the Bucs, who had to fight to the very end to make sure they were able to get their first win.

Once the Bucs sealed the victory with an interception by Alex Anzalone, head coach Todd Bowles could be seen kneeling down in some pain. That caused many to show concern, but we now know exactly what occurred and that Bowles will be okay.

Todd Bowles Clears Up End-of-Game Concern

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bowles confirmed that it wasn't anything serious and that he just caught a helmet to the gut that caused him to go down to one knee.

I’m told that Todd Bowles is OK. Several of you asked. I was concerned as well. I’m not in Dallas but just heard back. He said he caught a celebration helmet to the gut but says he’ll be OK. That’s why he was crouched over like this. pic.twitter.com/cDwSSsAETj — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 9, 2026

For a moment, those who have been critical of Bowles forgot about the football side of things and hoped that he didn't suffer some type of medical emergency.

It's great to get some clarity on the situation, even though we knew Bowles was okay since he spoke with the media following the game.

Bowles coached his tail off in the matchup, showing signs of what this team could be if it all comes together.

The offense did what it was supposed to do by running the ball for a whopping 241 yards. And the defense, while still struggling to get pressure, was able to play CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens tight. The defense also showed up big time by winning the turnover battle with two interceptions and a fumble recovery on special teams.

While the win is big for how the team moves forward, it's impossible to ignore that they did this against one of the worst defenses in the league.

The road ahead doesn't get much easier for the Bucs, but if they are able to carry over this type of play and confidence as a team, they could find themselves right back in the mix of the NFC South.

The Bucs now have over a week until their next game, when they return home to Raymond James Stadium to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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