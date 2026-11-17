The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted linebacker Josiah Trotter early in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would contribute to a unit that had declined drastically over the years.

Like any rookie entering the league, there were plenty of red flags around him. His coverage, particularly in space when matched up with running backs and tight ends, was horrendous, and his passion for the game would sometimes cause over-aggressiveness, which would then lead to missed tackles.

While he still has his moments, Trotter has quickly taken himself from a rotational linebacker in Todd Bowles' defensive scheme to a three-down starter, shutting up those who doubted him or thought he was drafted too early.

Josiah Trotter Proving He's a Top LB in the NFL

Trotter has played extremely well for a rookie alongside Alex Anzalone, and he has been a key piece in the defensive turnaround this season.

Trotter's biggest strength has been the ability to fill gaps in the running lanes, and he is tied for 17th overall in the NFL in total tackles with 76. He is fifth among all rookie linebackers in tackles, trailing Anthony Hill Jr. (82), Arvell Reese (81), Jacob Rodriguez (80), and Sonny Styles (80) — all of whom have a game or two in hand on Trotter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trotter also has three passes defended, three tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack and an interception that he took back for a touchdown — the only rookie defender in the league with a pick-six this season.

His run defense grade of 72.9, per Pro Football Focus, nets him as the 19th best out of 80 qualifying linebackers, only trailing Jaishawn Barham and Rodriguez amongst rookie linebacker run-stop rates.

Trotter has also been excellent when rushing the passer, grading out 22nd among 80 qualifying at his position (70.5). Bowles has found something in Trotter's instincts for seeing the ball and getting the ball, which has also led to him generating multiple pressures.

While Trotter has silenced his critics with improvement in his run defense, pass rushing, and tackling efficiency — just a 6.2% missed tackle rate on the year — he still has tons of room for improvement when it comes to coverage.

Even though Trotter has improved this area of his game since his time in college with Missouri, there is plenty of room to get better. His 53.8 coverage grade places him 54th out of the 80 qualifying linebackers, allowing 18 completions on 27 targets for 146 yards (5.4 yards per target) and a 74 passer rating against him.

Trotter has an extremely bright future ahead of him, but if he wants to throw his name in the hat as one of the best pure linebackers in the game, he must brush up on his ability to cover in the passing game while continuing to be a ball hawk against the run and when rushing the QB.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.