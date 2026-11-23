The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their game to the Detroit Lions 31-21 in a game that wasn't as close as the score makes it seem. The offense struggled mightily in all respects, and while the defense did their job for most of the game, some lapses allowed the Lions to put up some big points.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Bucs, though. One of their second-year players in his first NFL season, David Walker, has been shining, and he currently leads the team both in pressure rate and with sacks — he has five on the year.

Despite that, though, Walker isn't getting a lot of playing time. He only played 19 snaps on Sunday despite getting the team's only sack and making a big special teams play, and he was outsnapped by Yaya Diaby, Rueben Bain Jr. and Anthony Nelson on the day.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about why Walker's snap count was so low, and his answer was certainly an interesting one.

David Walker's Size Prevented Him From Playing More Snaps

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) gets into position during the game between the Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, based off personnel yesterday, obviously, with that being more of a running team and putting bigger guys in there, we needed bigger guys on the field," Bowles said. "But David is a big part of everything we're doing. We love him to death, and he actually played the run well. He can get engulfed sometimes because of size, and you've got to be careful of that, but as he gets the system down more, he plays more and more. We love everything he's doing."

It is true that Walker is a bit smaller for an outside linebacker, and it's also true that Detroit has been very successful running behind running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

But Walker's pressure rate is arguably worth much more than potential size problems at the edge, and the Lions' passing offense excelled without much pressure coming it way — quarterback Jared Goff completed 71.4% of his passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns on the day, and Walker could have really been needed there.

There are also other smaller players who struggle against the run and who played much more than Walker did. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who is notably undersized himself, played 30 snaps on the day — 52% of all defensive snaps.

Walker also had nine total pass reps on the day. Of those nine pass reps, he spent three of them dropping back in coverage, so those are more snaps where he isn't involved in pressuring the quarterback.

Walker has proved that, at least this season, he is the team's best pass rusher. He may be undersized, but he should be on the field far, far more often, and he's certainly done enough to prove it over these first 10 games in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs play the Carolina Panthers on Monday night. It will be interesting to see whether or not Walker gets more snaps.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.