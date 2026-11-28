The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps has struggled all year. Wideout Emeka Egbuka leads the team with just 296 receiving yards, and the team's other wideouts, like Chris Godwin, Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson, have failed to get things going on their end.

Tampa Bay's offense in general has struggled, however, behind the playcalling of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and the poor play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. It's been dire for Tampa Bay's passing offense, but introducing a weapon back into the fold could change things around.

That weapon is Jalen McMillan, who has played well for the Bucs when healthy but has struggled to stay that way for a bit. He missed almost all of 2025 with a neck injury, and he's missed every game since Week 2 of the 2026 season with a knee injury that lingered from training camp.

McMillan opened up his 21-day window, however, this week, and he practiced in full on Wednesday. He was limited on Friday, however, and picked up a calf injury on the injury report. The team could use him, as they're playing a crucial matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football that could determine how the season swings.

So did he practice on Saturday? And what did he look like? Here's what Todd Bowles said about McMillan ahead of the team's crucial game against Carolina.

Todd Bowles Gives Final Update on Jalen McMillan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillan practiced once again on Saturday. Bowles said on Saturday after the team's final practice that McMillan played well this week, but that the team will make a decision on whether or not to activate him this afternoon.

Todd Bowles says that Jalen McMillan did some good stuff this week and that the team will have a discussion this afternoon deciding whether or not he’ll play Monday.



Benjamin Morrison and Antoine Winfield Jr. are OUT. pic.twitter.com/OABREzWVHA — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 28, 2026

If McMillan is a game-time decision, it's more likely than not that he plays. The Bucs are 3-7 and play the 5-5 Panthers, and this is arguably the most important game of their season — a win keeps the Bucs alive in the NFC South playoff hunt, while a loss would put them three games back from the Panthers without a tiebreaker and almost certainly bury them.

McMillan is a good separator who could help open up Tampa Bay's passing offense. The Bucs could absolutely use his skill set, as they put up just 143.1 passing yards per game. That's the worst number in the NFL, and it's untenable for a modern NFL offense.

The Bucs play the Panthers at 8:15 on Monday night. There's a better chance than not that McMillan will make his return in Week 12, and the Buccaneers will be hoping that's just the case over the weekend.

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