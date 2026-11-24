The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no strangers to pressure or to the prime-time lights. They've won their division close in a few of Todd Bowles' seasons as head coach, and they've had to play in prime time plenty.

On Monday, they'll face both. The Bucs play the division-leading Carolina Panthers at home on Monday Night Football, and it comes after Bowles and the Bucs lost their Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions to fall to 3-7 on the year.

The game is not just important. It's arguably the most important game the Bucs will play all year, and that's something the coaching staff knows as well.

Buccaneers Must Win Monday Night Football vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greet after the game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the Atlanta Falcons' bye week, the NFC South is now all caught up on games played. And after winning two games in a row, the Carolina Panther are two games out from the entire rest of the field.

Team W L T Pct. PF PA Home Away Strk. Carolina Panthers 5 5 0 .500 254 269 2-3 3-2 W2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 7 0 .300 223 209 1-4 2-3 L2 Atlanta Falcons 3 7 0 .300 201 258 1-5 2-2 L3 New Orleans Saints 3 7 0 .300 215 257 1-5 2-2 L2

Simply put, this game against the Panthers is the singular most-important game the Bucs will have all year. A win puts Tampa Bay within one game of the NFC South lead and gives them the ultimate tiebreaker over the Panthers — if Tampa Bay can keep it close for the rest of the year, they'll hold the match point over Carolina at season's end.

Lose, though? The Panthers will be three games out from Tampa Bay, and the two will have split the series, eliminating that tiebreaker for the Bucs. If the Panthers emerge victorious on Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay's season is as good as over at 3-8.

The Bucs know that. Bowles said as much on Monday.

"Yeah, [the players are] aware of it. They understand," Bowles said. "They know where we stand. It starts with us in this room, so we've got to correct everything and turn that thing around. We've got to do it a game at a time."

The Bucs' entire playoff hopes hinge on this game. And if Tampa Bay doesn't win it, any hope Bowles has of retaining his job as head coach is probably gone, too, so he'll really be looking to win this game on Monday night.

Things went well for the Bucs last time they played Carolina on the road. Will it be the case at home? If Tampa Bay wants to stay alive, it simply must be.

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