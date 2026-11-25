The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still trying to win the NFC South and make the playoffs. But for all intents and purposes, their Week 12 game on Monday Night Football is a playoff game already.

The Bucs face off against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. The Panthers have a two-game lead in the division at 5-5, while the Bucs sit at 3-7. If the Bucs beat the Panthers, they sweep Carolina and move within one game of the division — lose, and their playoff chances are almost certainly over three games back.

The Bucs will need everyone they can muster to help win that game. And the good news is that they could have some crucial players for that contest.

Jalen McMillan, Jacob Parrish Practicing

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) draws a penalty on Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jacob Parrish was back at practice on Wednesday after leaving the game with a back injury on Sunday. Parrish was replaced by Benjamin Morrison, who was also injured in that game — Morrison was not at practice, but Parrish was.

Parrish has been one of the best corners in football this season, netting 14 passes defended and two interceptions so far this year. He's a crucial part of the defense, so having him will be important.

Perhaps the bigger story, however, is that wideout Jalen McMillan began his 21-day practice window. McMillan injured his knee in the preseason and had a procedure to rectify it, but he re-injured that knee during Tampa Bay's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. He's been out since then, but now, he could return as soon as Monday.

McMillan isn't guaranteed to be back. But if he is, he'd be very valuable — Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps has been very lackluster so far this season. McMillan has been strong against man coverage and is a good separator when he plays, so the Bucs could really use his skill set as soon as possible.

The Bucs will play the Panthers at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Whether or not Parrish or McMillan plays remains to be seen, but it's very encouraging to see them at practice.

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