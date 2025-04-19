Buccaneers add edge rusher after trade with Packers in latest mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be looking to the future of their defensive line in Chad Reuter’s newest NFL.com mock draft.
The Buccaneers, known for valuing scheme versatility and long-term planning, take a calculated swing on a rising prospect from Texas A&M. In the mock, Tampa Bay moves down from the 19th overall pick to No. 23 in a projected trade with the Green Bay Packers, gaining additional assets while still landing a high-upside edge rusher in Shemar Stewart.
Reuter explained why Stewart’s skill set makes him an ideal fit in the Bucs’ defensive system:
“The Buccaneers could use Stewart as a 5-technique because of his size and strength at the point of attack, potentially setting him up to replace Logan Hall if the veteran departs as a free agent in 2026. Stewart will also stand up at times because of his athleticism, making him a great fit in Tampa Bay's scheme.”
Stewart has an elite blend of athleticism, and size that you can't teach the. He ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, jumped 40" in the vertical and 10'11" in the broad jump. His skill set will be something that the Buccaneers could use to add to that defense.
The selection also suggests a long-term strategy. With Logan Hall’s contract set to expire after the 2025 season, Stewart could be groomed as a potential replacement while contributing rotationally right away.
If Reuter’s projection comes true, this would be a good look for the Buccaneers, blending future planning with their present-day roster. This would be a smart play for a team trying to extend its competitive window.
