Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Tight End
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend.
In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and detail potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection.
The Bucs don't necessarily have a need at tight end with Cade Otton locked in for this season at the top of the depth chart. However, he is in a contract year, and with the numbers inflating to match the salary cap, it begs to question of how much the Bucs value him as a player and long-term answer at the position. If they feel like they can improve, there will be tight ends available in the first two to three rounds that could come in and challenge him for the top spot.
If the Bucs are happy with him, they could turn to improve the floor of the room. Ko Kieft is also in a contract year, and while rookie Devin Culp showed flashes and Payne Durham took a big step, there will be tight ends available on day three that could come in and challenge for a roster spot. Tight end shouldn't be at the forefront of the wish list, but if the right value is available on their board, the Bucs could stun many with an early selection at the position.
Round 1
Colston Loveland, Michigan (6'5" / 248 / JR)
Loveland is perhaps the best receiving tight end in the draft, as his pass-catching and route-running ability come naturally to him. He's an exceptional athlete and a dangerous threat down the seam. He's versatile enough to line up all over the formation and quickly identifies the soft spots in zone.
However, Loveland will need to get stronger, and while he's a willing blocker won't hold up against bigger edge rushers. He can turn to run before the catch, making focus drops, and while he can box out during contested catch situations, he doesn't come down with them nearly as much as he should.
How he fits: The Bucs have stated their desire to add another pass catcher to the offense, and while Loveland is not a receiver, he can be used like one. He would add a different dimension to the Bucs offense in two tight end sets with his ability to line up all over the field. It would be surprising if the Bucs went tight end in round one. However, with Otton in a contract year, Loveland would lift the floor of the room and give the Bucs a fallback option should they not be able to re-sign him.
Round 2
Mason Taylor, LSU (6'5" / 246 / JR)
Taylor is a reliable target, especially in clutch situations, making several big plays for the Tigers. He has the size and athleticism to line up inline or outside and runs sharp, efficient routes. He tracks the ball well and is unfazed by physicality along the route.
On the flip side, he will need to get stronger to sustain inline blocking duties, can telegraph his routes, making it easy for defenders to jump them, and he isn't a huge run-after-catch threat.
How he fits: Taylor is a consistent chain mover and can be a quarterback's best friend. He works well back to the ball when things break down, and the versatility to line up all over the field. The Bucs have shown interest in several tight ends throughout the draft process, and while it's unlikely they use a premium pick at the position, Taylor's fit could be intriguing if he's available in the second round.
Round 3
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (6'3" / 241 / JR)
Fannin Jr. is a dynamic move tight end with exceptional ability after the catch, and led all tight ends in yards after the catch and missed tackles forced. A versatile playmaker, he is an excellent route runner with soft hands, with just two drops in his three years. He knows how to find the soft spots in zone, is an effective blocker, and has a knack for making the big play.
Despite that, Fannin Jr. is undersized for the position, will need to work on his releases to get off press, and might not be the best fit as an inline blocker at the next level. There will be a jump in the level of competition, and hip stiffness affects his ability to bend and run a more diverse route tree.
How he fits: Fannin Jr. is another one of these versatile "move" tight ends in this year's draft. The Bucs took Devin Culp in the seventh round last season, and he flashed ability towards the end of the season, showing what a move player at the position could be in the offense. If the Bucs wanted to upgrade the talent there, Fannin Jr. would be an excellent fit, especially with his after-the-catch ability.
Round 4
Gunnar Helm, Texas (6'5" / 241 / SR)
Helm has excellent size for the position, which he uses to be physical throughout the route and win in contested catch situations. He's a good route runner and has soft hands with enough shake to make defenders miss after that catch, 12 missed tackles forced in 2024.
However, Helm doesn't have an extra gear when it comes to speed, and he will need work in the blocking game, especially in-line, due to his play strength and inconsistent hand placement. He'll need to expand his route tree and will need to prove he can consistently win off the line with more focus on him at the next level.
How he fits: Even if the Bucs extend Otton, they can still upgrade the room, and having a talent like Helm available in the fourth round could be too good of value to pass up. The senior tight end put up excellent production at Texas in his final year with 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll need to improve his run blocking, but he's a strong route runner who can be a threat at all three levels. Helm had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
Round 5
Jake Briningstool, Clemson (6'5" / 241 / SR)
At 6'6", Briningstool is an excellent size and a versatile weapon in the passing game. His large catch radius and soft hands make him a problem for defenders down the seam. He excels against zone coverage, is a red zone threat, and gets good pop as a blocker in space.
However, Briningstool is a bit of a tweener, not quite physical enough to be a true tight end but not fluid enough as a mover to be a true wide receiver. He'll need to get stronger as a blocker in-line, with his releases off the line and absorbing contact throughout the route. He'll struggle in man coverage and drops in traffic and will need to refine his route tree.
How he fits: If the Bucs are looking for a move tight end, Briningstool certainly fits the bill. He'll need time to develop and could use a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program, but there's no denying his talent as an offensive weapon in an offense.
Round 6
Moliki Matavao, UCLA (6'5" / 260 / SR)
Matavao is a big "Y" tight end with prototypical size for the position. He displays good get-off and ability to get into his route and uses his frame to box out defenders at the catch point. He has natural hands, works the middle of the field well, and is aggressive as a blocker.
Despite that, He doesn't have pull-away speed to be a threat down the seam, he needs refinement in his blocking technique, and he isn't going to be a huge threat with the ball in his hands after the catch.
How he fits: Matavao is a more traditional tight end who excels as a chain mover and red zone threat. He might be redundant with Durham on the roster, but with Kieft in a contract year could make sense as someone to develop to be a third or fourth tight end with upside to be more. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs, so there is a level of interest there that could see his name get called by Tampa Bay on Day 3.
Round 7
Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt (6'4" / 246 / SR)
Bartholomew is a smooth pass catcher with the ability to line up across the formation. He plays well through contact, gets off the line with urgency, and has quick, strong hands. He's an effective run blocker out in space, gets up to top speed quickly with long strides, and has some wiggle to be effective after the catch.
However, Bartholomew will need to refine his technique as a pass blocker and his routes as a route runner, has just average explosiveness and will struggle to separate in man coverage. His shorter arms will have him struggle to get off press coverage with lengthy defensive backs and can limit his production in contested catch situations.
How he fits: Bartholomew has all the tools and intangibles to be a strong back-of-the-roster player who could develop into a bigger role. He will definitely benefit from getting into an NFL offseason program to get stronger and realize his full potential. He fits what the Bucs are looking for as far as character and has promising traits to work with.
