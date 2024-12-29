Buccaneers Clobber Panthers 48-14, Match 2023 Win Total
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did their job on Sunday.
The Bucs are in the hunt for the NFC South crown, and for the best chance, they needed to win both of their remaining games coming into Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers. They checked on box off on Sunday, demolishing Carolina 48-14 to move to 9-7, matching their 2023 win total.
The Bucs wasted no time to start the game, driving down the field in just 3:25 to score a touchdown off a two-yard catch from Mike Evans, but the Panthers didn't either, completing their 3:20 scoring drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen. Tampa Bay responded with a field goal, going up 10-7, and the Panthers ended the first quarter by taking a sack on third down and punting back to the Bucs.
Tampa Bay had the ball to start the second quarter, but the team once again stalled in the red zone and kicked, going up 13-7. The Panthers punted back to Tampa Bay, and the Bucs made them pay, scoring a touchdown off a Mike Evans catch supplanted by 76 yards on the ground by Bucky Irving and moving the score to 20-7. Another three-and-out by the Panthers allowed the Bucs to score another touchdown when Jalen McMillan nabbed a 10-yard TD to put Tampa Bay up 27-7. The Panthers would strike back right before the half, however, and a 40-yard deep ball to Adam Thielen would make the score 27-14. The Panthers got another chance to add to that with a 53-yard kick, but they missed, so that score held into the locker room for halftime.
The Panthers started the third quarter with a punt, and the Bucs responded with a dominant drive that ended with Payne Durham's first career TD catch to put them up 34-14. The Bucs scored very quickly after that when Joe Tryon-Shoyinka blocked a punt and JJ Russell brought it in for the score. The Panthers punted again, so the Buccaneers were driving down the field and approached the red zone as the third quarter ended.
Tampa Bay rubbed salt in the wound to start the fourth quarter with a Jalen McMillan TD to put the Bucs up 48-14. The Panthers led an extended drive but turned the ball over on downs, so Kyle Trask entered the game for Tampa Bay after that. The Bucs led another drive with Trask in and iced out the game from there, kneeling to take the Bucs to victory.
Now, Tampa Bay will watch Sunday Night Football to see how the Atlanta Falcons fare against the Washington Commanders. Should the Falcons falter, the Buccaneers will take the lead in the NFC South and then have the inside line to win it next week against the New Orleans Saints.
