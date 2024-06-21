LOOK: Boston Celtics' Al Horford Rocks Tom Brady Buccaneers Shirt at Victory Parade
The Boston Celtics just capped off their historic 18th NBA title and have taken to the streets of Boston in celebration after surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers for the most amount of championships in NBA history. A huge part of the Celtics' success has been generated by their most veteran player in center Al Horford.
Horford has been in the league for 17 seasons since being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks out of the University of Florida. Horford has been a key cog with the Boston Celtics for six seasons, coming off the bench or starting.
Horford had gone those 17 seasons without ever touching the championship trophy, so when it came to celebrating his long sought-after prize he took advantage of it — and did so in fashion by rocking a shirt with the infamous photo of former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady getting walked off the boat during the Bucs Super Bowl boat parade due to "too many tequilas".
During a portion of both their respective careers, there was overlap in Boston from 2016 to 2019, so the two legends of their sports likely had a few moments of crossover and conversation during that span.
Breaking out the GOAT shirt is a power move by the veteran center and likely drew in fans of it as they paraded through the streets of Boston. The pair's championship-winning seasons are a bit different however, as Horford came off the bench for the Celtics for most of the season while Brady was still a full-blown starter during his.
Although Horford didn't start for much of the season, his presence and leadership were always felt within that organization, similar to how Brady's presence could always be seen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until he retired.
