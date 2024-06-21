PFF Ranks Buccaneers Receiving Corps Near Top of League for 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps has been cornerstoned by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin since 2017. Now, both wideouts are getting a bit older, but that doesn't make them any less formidable.
Pro Football Focus has been ranking the overall strength of every position group in the NFL as the regular season draws nearer, and that naturally means that receiving corps would be analyzed. Writer Trevor Sikkema ranked the NFL's receiving corps, and the Buccaneers narrowly missed out on the top 10, coming in at No. 11 on the list.
Here's what Sikkema had to say about Tampa Bay:
"Despite their ages, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Over the past three seasons, they have earned cumulative receiving grades of 82.3 and 83.9, respectively. Both finished with receiving grades above 78.0 last season, as well.
Throw in running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, who should both bring plus ability in the passing game, and young receivers Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan, and there is a good group in Tampa Bay."
Evans and Godwin have been fantastic for some time now, but McMillan has been a name that many people are praising as he's completed rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He was drafted in the third round alongside Bucky Irving, who could bring some good potential to the passing game as Sikkema said.
Either way you put it, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is sure to be happy with the weapons surrounding him as he heads into 2024.
