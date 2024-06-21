Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers Radio Voice Returning For 36th Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a busy offseason, retaining talents such as quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Continuity with key members to the organization has been important for the team over the course of the offseason.
That extends outside the football field, too. On Thursday, it was confirmed by the team that long-time Buccaneers radio voice Gene Deckerhoff is returning for his 36th season in the role. The play-by-play talent and his team — analyst Dave Moore and sideline reporter T.J. Rives — will remain in their roles with iHeart Media’s 98 Rock (WXTB-FM), the team's flagship station.
In 2022, Deckerhoff retired from his role with the Florida State Seminoles, a role he had been in for 34 years. He remained under contract with the Buccaneers in 2023, though he had an optional contract for the 2024 season — which he's since picked up.
READ MORE: PFF Ranks Buccaneers Receiving Corps Near Top of League for 2024
The 79-year-old play-by-play announcer is one of the longest-tenured in the role throughout the NFL. The Buccaneers' offseason full of retaining talents and continuity has continued off the field, too.
The team will also keep doing their Spanish-language broadcasts, as they signed a multi-year extension with NIA Broadcasting, which will have the alternate broadcast on WTMP-FM (96.1 FM-HD-1). Carlos Bohórquez, former Bucs kicker Martín Gramática and Santiago Gramática are each returning for a seventh season together to run the alternate broadcast.
The Buccaneers are building off a 9-8 season which saw them dismantle the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs a season ago. With the aforementioned players returning, along with Todd Bowles given another year to continue building and establishing a culture in Tampa Bay, another playoff run could be coming for the team.
It's hard to place expectations on the Buccaneers for the 2024 NFL season, but they could very well be competing for an NFC South title once again.
READ MORE: CBS Sports Has Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Hot Seat in 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.