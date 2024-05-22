Buccaneers 2024 Preseason Game Dates and Times Revealed
Preseason is important for quite a few NFL players and coaches. It's often an opprotunity to try new things on the coaching side (though you can't reveal too much), and for a majority of the 90-man roster, it's an opprotunity to show why you belong on an NFL team.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like (almost) everyone else, will have three preseason games this year, and they'll be facing the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road and the Miami Dolphins at home. While we did know that, we know the times — the Bucs will play the Bengals at 7 p.m. and then the Jaguars and Dolphins at 7:30 p.m.
The Bucs will play the Bengals on Aug. 10th, the Jaguars on Aug. 17 and the Dolphins on Aug. 23.
Tampa Bay's draft picks will get their first chance to face off against some NFL competition in preseason, although they'll also likely get to have joint practice with both the Jaguars and the Dolphins as training camp continues. Liam Coen will also get to experience his first taste of NFL action as an offensive coordinator, much like Dave Canales did last year in Tampa Bay, although he won't want to open his bag too much before the regular season starts.
