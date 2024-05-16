Which Buccaneers Games Could Tom Brady Call For FOX in 2024?
Tom Brady retired from professional football after playing his final season for the Buccaneers in 2022, and now he's moving on to the broadcast booth with FOX. And because of that, he might get to watch his old team play a few different times in 2024.
The Bucs have nine games on FOX this season, and as of right now, eight possible games for Brady to call — we know he isn't calling Tampa Bay's Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders, as he'll be calling Sunday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.
With that in mind, we've come up with four potential games on Tampa Bay's schedule that Brady could call featuring his old team:
Week 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
The Bucs and Lions met last year twice, both in the regular season and the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. Detroit beat them twice, but the Bucs played them tough the second time around and the Lions have since locked up some of their star players. Detroit looks to be a strong team in 2024 and Tampa Bay could be coming off a win against rookie Jayden Daniels should they take the season opener, so this could be a good candidate for Brady's debut calling a game featuring his old team.
Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Tom Brady and the Eagles go back, and so do the Eagles and the Bucs. Brady had some success against Philadelphia during his time in Tampa Bay, defeating them in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in 2021, and the Eagles remain a big draw with their star power. This could be another opportunity for Brady to get in the booth, this time in his old stomping grounds at Raymond James Stadium.
Week 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
This is another home game, and Brady has ties to both teams. He's from the San Francisco Bay Area and the 49ers were his favorite team growing up, and he of course played for the Bucs for three years. This game comes at the end of a brutal four-game stint for Tampa Bay, but if they make it out decent, this could be a big matchup in the middle of the year.
Week 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
There's a lot of intrigue here. The Chargers have a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, and they'll be looking to get back on track in 2024 with Justin Herbert. This is another California connection with Brady, and the Bucs could be on a roll after their bye week in Week 11 and a fairly easy slate of the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The lights are always brighter in Los Angeles, so this is another good candidate for a Brady appearance.
