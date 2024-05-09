Bucs GM Jason Licht on NFC South Odds: "There's Always a Lack of Respect"
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a very underrated offseason of free agency and the NFL Draft. Not very many people pay attention to things that fly under the radar, but it seems that is just the way that GM Jason Licht and company like it.
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers To Appear At 2024 NFL Rookie Premiere
On Thursday, Licht joined the Pat McAfee Show and gave an above honest answer when speaking about his thoughts on the fact that the Atlanta Falcons are favored to win the NFC South over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite what they were able to accomplish following the 2023 season.
"We're kinda used to it. I sometimes feel like down here in Tampa we are in witness protection. I don't want to say we get sh*t on, but there's kind of a lack of respect," Licht said. "We're used to it, but you kind of use it as ammo it's embedded in the DNA of this team. We have a quarterback right now who has a huge chip on his shoulder and always will and uses that in his play style and the whole team takes after it... When I see somebody dissing us and saying that we're not gonna win it I love keeping receipts, I hate to admit it, but I love it it's a passion of mine now. It's been driving us."
Jason Licht is certainly coming with the heat regarding the disrespect that the Bucs receive almost yearly. He, along with everyone inside the Bucs' organization, understand that this is how it will always be and there is no better way to shut up all the haters and doubters than by going out there and showing the world what they are about.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Disrespected in Latest NFL Quarterback Ratings
After a successful 2023 season, Tampa Bay will once again look to put together a solid regular season with goals of winning a fourth-consecutive NFC South crown and advancing further in the playoffs than they did a year ago.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.