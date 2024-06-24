NFL Network Analyst Disrespects Buccaneers in New 2024 Record Predictions
Many have praised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their work this offseason, bringing lots of key players back to the fold and bolstering weak points on the roster in the NFL draft. Some, however, aren't so impressed.
NFL Network's Adam Rank made a full prediction of the 2024 NFL season, going through each team's schedule to create his simulation for 2024. His schedule predictions were strange for a number of reasons, but it's particularly wild where he had the Bucs — he predicted that Tampa Bay would finish a staggering 6-11 in 2024.
See how he broke down each game here by clicking the YouTube link below:
It's understandable to question just how good the Bucs really are after a big losing streak last year, and it's also fair to be wary of a team that has one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. But it would be quite the shocker for the Bucs to be three games worse than last year, and some of the games Rank picks the Buccaneers to lose are quite frankly baffling — Tampa Bay should definitely be favored over a Denver Broncos team with no real answer at quarterback and the Bucs should also be favored against a New York Giants team that was quite paltry last year.
While the Bucs did some strong work toward the end of the year last year, there are definitely a few reasons to be a bit cautious on them. That being said, the team is much more talented than a six-win team and it's quite unlikely that the Bucs regress that poorly for the upcoming season.
