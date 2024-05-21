Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. Comments on Manifestation After Signing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it abundantly clear that they will always take care of their own before looking elsewhere when it comes to building out their roster.
They did exactly that this offseason, re-signing WR Mike Evans, QB Baker Mayfield and LB Lavonte David. One other guy that they still had to figure things out with was safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The front office initially placed the franchise tag on Winfield Jr. while they worked on a contract extension - buying them some extra time to figure out the finite details.
A week ago a video resurfaced of AWJ manifesting what has all come to fruition now as he officially signed his contract extension making him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL after becoming an All-Pro in 2023.
With the help of his fiancee Teesa, Tweeze called his exact shot and it eventually came true, and he is now sitting on NFL history a year later.
Winfield Jr. spoke on what it was like for him to manifest his goals in 2023.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Gives Advice to 2024 Rookie Draft Class
"Extremely important. It's a step in the right direction. Every year, I just want to be better than I was the year before and that's my only goal. To make that happen and for everything to come to fruition as I envisioned it is just an amazing feeling. I don't really know how to explain it because it's kind of crazy looking at the video that I posted out there and coming back now, a year to that date, I'm like, 'Wow, I still can't believe that actually I accomplished that feat,' but I've still got more ahead of me."
Such a candid response from Winfield Jr. When anyone puts anything out in the atmosphere it's hard to bring it to life, but with hard work, effort, and faith in those goals anything is attainable.
Tweeze continued to speak on that manifestation when posed with the question of when that became a part of the mental aspect of his game.
"You learn every year, and I feel like the more years I'm getting underneath my belt, I learn more things about myself and about my game. I feel like the best thing for me is just manifesting it, you know, seeing it before it happens. I mean, you've got to have that vision first, and then you've got to have a plan and put the work in for that to actually come to fruition. So, it's extremely important and it's something that I just kind of incorporated into my game over time."
READ MORE: Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. Isn't Done Yet: 'There's Still More to Come'
The importance can't be understated. Manifestation can seem voodoo to some, but it puts your mind in a positive mindset, saying, 'Hey, these goals are achievable, so why don't we go out there and do what we need to do to make it happen.' That's exactly what Winfield Jr. did.
When asked when this first originated for him in his career, Winfield again was transparent stating that this mindset or manifestation began early on.
"I felt like it was something that I've done early on. Everybody has goals, and I would say it stems from having goals and just, you know, setting myself up that way. Starting in high school, 'Man, I want to go to the state championship, I want to be an all-state player.' It's just like seeing that and having that title, you know, above your name and things like that, so I feel like it kind of started with me at a young age."
Football is a team game, but in 2023 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be as successful as they were, and a large part of that is because of the playmaking ability of Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs have one other big name to extend here soon, but getting Antoine Winfield Jr. taken care of was a massive step in securing the future of the franchise.
And speaking of manifestation, many Bucs fans would agree with GM Jason Licht when he says Teesa and Winfield Jr. need to "start filming about how we're going to win Super Bowls here".
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.