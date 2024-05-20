Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. Isn't Done Yet: 'There's Still More to Come'
When Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. said he wanted to be the "highest-paid" in the NFL in a video he shot with his fiancee a year ago, he was talking about becoming the highest paid safety. Now, a year later, he's the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Gives Advice to 2024 Rookie Draft Class
Winfield Jr. spoke to media Monday before signing the contract that puts him above everyone else at his position, inking a four-year deal worth $84.1 million. Winfield Jr. stressed that finally seeing the day after manifesting it a year ago was "surreal," but warned that the work isn't over now that it happened.
"Coming back now, getting to that date, I still can't believe I actually accomplished that feat," Winfield Jr. said Monday. "But there's still more to come."
It's hard to imagine that. Winfield Jr. had a stellar season last year as an All-Pro, netting six forced fumbles, three interceptions, six sacks and 12 passes defended, but Winfield Jr. said that his goal is to be better each year. While that will certainly be a tough feat, a mentality like the one he has will certainly help.
Some players get lazy or slow after a big contract, but Winfield Jr. said that no such thing will happen under his watch.
"I'm never satisfied. My goal every season is to be better than I was the previous season... I know that coming in, I'm gonna be better than I was before, I'm gonna train harder than I was before," Winfield Jr. said. "I still got that fire in me. I don't see that going away at any time."'
He's had that fire ever since he was drafted by general manager Jason Licht. Winfield Jr. said he didn't know he was going to be picked by Tampa Bay before he was, but now that he has, he couldn't think of a better home for himself and he's excited to get to spend the next four years in a Buccaneers uniform.
READ MORE: Where Did Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean Rank in Press Coverage in 2023?
"I'm blessed to be down here playing for Tampa Bay," Winfield Jr. said. "I love the city, I love the area, I love the coaching staff and everybody that's in the building, so I'm glad I can stay and extend my time here."
These last four years have gone by quick, he said. And while he's experienced plenty of ups and downs, he made it very clear what he wanted now that his contract is taken care of.
"A Super Bowl," Winfield Jr. said curtly. "I want a Super Bowl."
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.