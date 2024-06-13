Buccaneers NFC South Rival Hit With Penalties Following Tampering Investigation
The race for the NFC South divisional crown is supposed to run through Tampa Bay and the Buccaneers after coming out victorious in 2023, right? Not so fast. The Atlanta Falcons put forth a valiant effort this offseason under new head coach Raheem Morris in putting together an improved roster from what they had last year, and they're now the preseason favorites to come out on top of the division.
As mentioned, the Falcons staff were able to come together and achieve a solid offseason, including nabbing free agent QB Kirk Cousins. However, they are now receiving some punishment for improper contact with Cousins along with other former unrestricted free agents Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Atlanta will be forced to forfeit its original 2025 5th-round draft pick, and also have to pay a $250,000 fine for their improper contact with the aforementioned three players during the two-day negotiating period before the start of the league year. Atlanta's general manager, Terry Fontenot, will also be fined an additional $50,000.
Per Schefter, the league policy does allow franchises to engage with free agents but prohibits direct contact between said player and an employee of the club.
"While the policy permits clubs to engage with and negotiate all aspects of an NFL player contract with the certified agent of any prospective unrestricted free agent during the two-day negotiating period, any direct contact between the player and an employee or representative of the club is prohibited. This includes discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players."
The penalties aren't all that severe, but at the end of the day it is not the greatest look for a team starting fresh with a coaching staff and QB. However, with the penalties not being that harsh, it likely was worth it to Atlanta as they ultimately were able to land Cousins in free agency.
The Buccaneers will face off against the Falcons and Cousins twice in 2024, heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 5 before hosting them just three weeks later in Week 8.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.