Here's How Much the Buccaneers Can Fine Randy Gregory for Skipping Minicamp
Missing out on mandatory minicamp could cause Bucs edge rusher Randy Gregory some valuable conditioning and time with the playbook, but it could also cost him quite a bit of money, too.
Gregory hasn't shown up to the first two days of mandatory minicamp, which, true to its name, is mandatory. While Gregory has dealt with personal issues throughout his career and is currently involved in a lawsuit against the NFL, the reason for his absence is unknown.
When asked about it on Wednesday after being asked about it Tuesday, Todd Bowles seemed to send a strong message.
“I’m just going to coach the guys that are here, like I said, as it goes on," Bowles said. "We’re fine with the guys we have here.”
Gregory may have bigger problems than being fined if that quote is any indication, but still, he's set to lose a lot of money if the Buccaneers do decided to fine him for his absences from camp.
Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, a player can be fined by an NFL team for each day they miss minicamp camp on a scale that increases with each day. As it stands, any player who misses mandatory minicamp with an unexcused absence can be subject to a $16,953 fine on the first day, a $33,908 fine for the second day and $50,855 for a third day. As a result, should Gregory miss tomorrow's minicamp session, the Buccaneers could fine him $101,356 dollars for missing all three days of mandatory minicamp.
The Bucs don't have to fine Gregory for that amount of money, of course. But based off comments from Bowles, they just might, and it would be another financial hit for Gregory after a slew of fines he received while playing for the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.
