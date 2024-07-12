Bucs News: PFF Identifies Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Best Offseason Decision in 2024
Pro Football Focus recently decided to label the best offseason decision made by each team in the NFL.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised everyone in 2023 by not only repeating as NFC South Division champions in Baker Mayfield's tryout as Tom Brady's replacement but by taking the Detroit Lions to the wire in the NFC Divisional Round Playoff.
That success wasn’t solely because of Baker Mayfield, though. Even if Tom Brady was no longer there, the Buccaneers maintained a strong roster full of proven contributors on both sides of the ball. Players like Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Vita Vea, and Antoine Winfield Jr. all played significant roles in Tampa Bay exceeding expectations.
However, once the season ended, a number of those players were free agents. This includes Evans, David, Mayfield, and Winfield. Thankfully for Bucs’ fans, Jason Licht has developed quite the reputation for retaining his prized free agents… and that’s exactly what he did this offseason.
So when it comes to determining the best 2024 NFL offseason decision for the Bucs, there are a number of different options worthy of consideration. But according to PFF, no one was more worthy than Tom Brady’s replacement.
Here is PFF’s justification for choosing the Mayfield contract as the team’s best offseason decision.
“Mayfield ran hot and cold through the first half of his first year with the Buccaneers. But from Week 14 on, including the playoffs, he earned a 79.1 passing grade with 16 big-time throws and just nine turnover-worthy plays. The best-case scenario for both parties was always coming to terms on a new deal. Mayfield being back under center means the Buccaneers have a realistic shot at winning the division once again.”
The argument could easily be made that any one of the contracts offered to (and signed by) Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., or Lavonte David was the 'best offseason decision' by the Bucs. But the fact remains, the quarterback position is far and away the most important on the field. And the Buccaneers, just like PFF, saw the value in retaining Baker Mayfield to play that position for them.
