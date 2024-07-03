Top 3 Concerns Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Season
There's a lot to like about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but just like with every team, there are a lot of concerns, too.
The Buccaneers are coming off an NFC South victory for the third year in a row, but it's been a bit of a rocky road to get there the past two seasons. And while the Buccaneers did well to bring back some key players in free agency, many will wonder if that was the right move after the team won nine games last year.
Here are our three biggest concerns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into this next season:
Baker Mayfield's possible regression
Baker Mayfield played good football in 2023 and almost certainly deserved his contract. And while it was one of his career years, he's had a few years in his career that were considerable lows, including his tenure with the Carolina Panthers in the first half of 2022.
Mayfield will have to prove to the Buccaneers (and the league, for that matter) that he deserves his extension by playing at a similar level or better, and while he has much to improve on himself, he certainly has a strong supporting cast who can give him the means to do just that this upcoming season.
Todd Bowles' concerns continue
Todd Bowles deserves a ton of respect and praise for the way he was able to get the team out of a 4-7 hole and win a playoff game last year, but the fact that he holds a good amount of responsibility for getting them there shouldn't be simply ignored.
Bowles' clock management issues, typically conservative decision-making and occasional lapses in defensive playcalling were all in a spotlight last year, and they'll continue to be in 2024. Bowles has to prove that the team's bad losing streak last year and his losing season the year before will be exceptions and not norms going forward.
The team's brutal schedule
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, as the saying goes, and the Buccaneers can probably attest that it feels more weighty this year than it has in a while. The Bucs won the NFC South, but that means they'll have to face off against premier teams like the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens among a slew of others.
Great teams can beat teams like that, and the Buccaneers want to prove that they're a great team. 10 wins or more from this schedule would be extremely impressive, but for now, whether or not Tampa Bay is ready for such a difficult schedule remains to be seen.
