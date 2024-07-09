Buccaneers Defensive Leader Ranked As Top-15 Linebacker By CBS Sports
One of the most highly respected players in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, linebacker Lavonte David has been and continues to be the mold of what every organization wants in a player. Since being drafted in the second round 12 years ago, David has been the epitome of what you want from a defensive stalwart leader from starting every game his rookie season to being an example of how to carry yourself in the locker room and outside the organization.
As mentioned, David has produced since the time he set foot in Tampa Bay and Raymond James Stadium, and despite entering his 13th season in the league, there hasn't been a drop-off when it comes to his level of play which is why he is still mentioned as one of the best linebackers in the game. David may be the old head when it comes to NFL linebackers, but according to CBS Sports, he is still a top-15 player at his position coming in at 12th overall.
"David turned 34 earlier this year, but he's still one of the best in the game. In 2023, he recorded 134 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, five passes defensed and 17 tackles for loss. It was enough for Tampa Bay to re-sign him to another deal. David has been a team captain in each of the last 10 seasons, and has recorded the most solo tackles in franchise history with 1,035. His 1,480 combined tackles rank second among all active players."
David will once again attempt to bring the Buccaneers' defense into an elite category after they've fallen a bit the past couple of seasons after signing a one-year deal to return to Tampa Bay. At some point, it is to be expected that father time will eventually catch up with the 34-year-old backer, but for now, he remains one of the steadfast pieces for the Buccaneers and one of the best linebackers in the league still to this day.
