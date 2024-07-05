Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman on QB Baker Mayfield: 'He's a Dog'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been praised for his leadership often, and that leadership doesn't just stop with the offense – it extends to the other side of the ball, too.
Calijah Kancey recently appeared on the Jim Rome Show, and when he was asked about Mayfield, he had a very strong endorsement for his teammate.
"Baker is a guy you wanna run through a wall for," Kancey said. "He's the guy that's gonna leave it out on the line. He's very competitive, he's a great guy overall — he helps out in the community, he's willing to give his last to anyone on the team or anyone in general. He's just a baller, he's a dog."
Mayfield is entering his second year with the Buccaneers after signing a big three-year deal worth up to $115 million, and much of what Kancey said here has been noted by numerous other Bucs players from Mayfield's tenure last year. Mayfield's strong sense of leadership paired well with his play, as he threw 28 touchdowns and 10 picks with over 4,000 yards passing.
Kancey joined the team the same time Mayfield did, though he came in as a first-round draft pick when Mayfield was brought on in free agency. And while Kancey just missed out on Tampa Bay's short-lived Tom Brady era, it's clear that Mayfield's style of leadership resonates quite well with him and the rest of the team.
Mayfield will look to take first-team reps for the whole of training camp when it starts for the Buccaneers at the end of July.
