First Round Rookie Expected to be Crucial to Buccaneers' Success This Season
There are many factors to be considered when trying to predict which NFL rookies will have the biggest impact in Year 1.
Naturally, quarterbacks, especially those drafted early, have the potential to make the biggest impact on winning right away. Otherwise, it's all about considering which players will have the biggest opportunity on the field.
Recently Josh Edwards of CBS Sports took on the task of ranking this year's rookie class based on which players will be the most important to their team's success.
When reading the article, it doesn't take much scrolling to find the Buccaneers' first round selection, Graham Barton. Even though he lasted until the 26th pick on draft night back in April, Edwards sees Barton as being the 7th most important rookie to his team's success.
"Tampa Bay rushers finished dead last in yards before contact (0.89) last season, per TruMedia. The interior lacked ideal mass and struggled to create any displacement off the ball. Barton will be transitioning from left tackle, but the franchise has to be under the assumption that the rookie can give them something they have been missing. The Buccaneers finished atop the NFC South a year ago. If they hope to repeat, they will need fresh faces like Barton to step up."
Although Barton is ranked on this list much higher than his actual draft slot, he wasn't the first offensive lineman to be named. Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma) was ranked 3rd, followed by Ravens OT Roger Rosengarten (Washington). One spot ahead of Barton was another Washington Huskies product, Troy Fautanu. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams (1) and Jayden Daniels (5) were predictably named ahead of Barton on the list, with the only other player being Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr., out of LSU.
Regardless of position, it's expected that each of the players mentioned above will be starting for their NFL teams as rookies, hence the expectation for them to have a significant impact on their teams' success right away.
In reality, only when talent meets opportunity can an NFL rookie really make an impact in Year 1. It appears as though there is a growing belief that Graham Barton can do just that.
