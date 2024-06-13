Bucs News: Buccaneers 2024 First-Rounder Graham Barton Signs Rookie Contract
The last of Tampa Bay's 2024 draft class has been signed, but the player in question is certainly not the least. In fact, he's the first.
Just a day after the Buccaneers signed second-round pick Chris Braswell to his rookie deal, Tampa Bay got it done with first-round draft pick Graham Barton. With Barton's signing, the entirety of Tampa Bay's 2024 draft class is now under contract.
READ MORE: Three Observations from Day 3 of Buccaneers 2024 Mandatory Minicamp
As previously mentioned with all of these draft picks, there isn't much to discuss when it comes to signing. The salary itself and the length of the contract is predetermined by the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, but there are a few things that can be negotiated — these things typically involve signing bonus payment schedules, guaranteed money and the stipulations that would void those guarantees.
Barton played left tackle for most of his tenure at Duke, but he also played center in his freshman year. That's where he's set to play for his NFL career, as he'll take over the role from Buccaneers lineman Robert Hainsey, who himself took the role after Ryan Jensen injured himself in training camp in 2022. Plenty around the team have been complimentary of Barton, and he seems to be picking up Liam Coen's offense pretty quick.
READ MORE: Here's How Much the Buccaneers Can Fine Randy Gregory for Skipping Minicamp
He'll get his first taste of real NFL action (along with the rest of Tampa Bay's rookies) when the Buccaneers play the Washington Commanders in Week 1.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.