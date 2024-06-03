WATCH: Every Touchdown From Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked down two of their star players in the offseason, and there's a good reason for it.
The Bucs brought in quarterback Baker Mayfield during the offseason in 2023, and after he won the team's quarterback competition, he got right to work. He had a very good season, throwing for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. And interestingly enough, 13 of those 28 touchdowns were thrown to the hands of wideout Mike Evans.
Evans was set to be a free agent this offseason, but the Bucs locked him up on a two-year deal to keep him in Tampa Bay. Evans, too, had a great 2023, tying for the lead league in touchdowns with Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill with 13 and once again continuing his 1,000-yard streak with a 1,255-yard year.
Now, both will be back to wreak havoc in 2024, and the NFL is taking notice. The league's social media account posted a compilation of every touchdown between the two in 2023, and there are some fun highlights to watch below:
Perhaps the most impressive of the 13 connections (14, counting a playoff touchdown against the Detroit Lions) was when the team played the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the pair's second touchdown of the day, Mayfield launched a high-point pass at just the right spot for Evans to leap over two defenders and come down with the score.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.